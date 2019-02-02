App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 11:05 AM IST

EID Parry Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,712.61 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,712.61 crore in December 2018 up 4.35% from Rs. 3,557.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.42 crore in December 2018 down 21.77% from Rs. 107.91 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.90 crore in December 2018 down 13.47% from Rs. 429.77 crore in December 2017.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2017.

EID Parry shares closed at 202.40 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -38.17% over the last 12 months.

EID Parry (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,712.61 5,838.39 3,535.96
Other Operating Income -- -- 21.98
Total Income From Operations 3,712.61 5,838.39 3,557.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,786.75 2,986.58 2,716.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 771.12 493.56 614.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -958.19 875.27 -794.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.70 151.98 135.84
Depreciation 66.09 64.40 62.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 648.44 727.41 533.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 251.70 539.19 289.56
Other Income 54.11 9.07 77.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 305.81 548.26 367.38
Interest 93.41 109.68 77.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 212.40 438.58 289.89
Exceptional Items -0.41 -19.73 -90.00
P/L Before Tax 211.99 418.85 199.89
Tax 67.57 168.06 91.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 144.42 250.79 108.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 144.42 250.79 108.08
Minority Interest -60.83 -144.11 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.83 -0.57 -0.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 84.42 106.11 107.91
Equity Share Capital 17.70 17.70 17.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.77 5.99 2.26
Diluted EPS 4.77 5.97 2.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.77 5.99 2.26
Diluted EPS 4.77 5.97 2.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 2, 2019 11:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #EID Parry #EID Parry (India) #Results #sugar

