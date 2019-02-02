EID Parry Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,712.61 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,712.61 crore in December 2018 up 4.35% from Rs. 3,557.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.42 crore in December 2018 down 21.77% from Rs. 107.91 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.90 crore in December 2018 down 13.47% from Rs. 429.77 crore in December 2017.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2017.

EID Parry shares closed at 202.40 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -38.17% over the last 12 months.