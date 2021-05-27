MARKET NEWS

Eicher Motors to announce Q4 results today; here what brokerages expect

In 2021, the stock has gained 4.1 percent. In the preceding 12 months, it has risen 78 percent.

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST
 
 
Eicher Motors will report its March quarter numbers on May 27. The auto major is expected to report healthy growth across all parameters, supported by a double-digit increase in volume in the quarter ended March 2021.

According to brokerages, Q4 FY21 consolidated profit is likely to grow more than 80 percent on a 30 percent increase in revenue compared to the year ago.

Royal Enfield sold 2,04,604 units during the quarter, rising 25.6 percent growth on a year-on-year basis, and 2.5 percent QoQ. VECV volumes have also grown around 66 percent YoY to 19,300 units.

"We expect standalone revenues to increase by 34 percent YoY led by an increase in volumes and 9 percent YoY increase in average selling prices (ASPs) in Q4 FY21. We estimate EBITDA to increase by 57 percent YoY led by 350 bps YoY increase in EBITDA margins," said Kotak Institutional Equities which expects a 96 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit and 33.6 percent increase in consolidated revenue.

According to the brokerage, consolidated EBITDA may increase 66 percent YoY led by a recovery in the performance of Royal Enfield in Q4 FY21, and 478 bps expansion in margin for the March quarter.

Motilal Oswal expects an 83.2 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit and 31.7 percent increase in revenue for the March quarter.

"VECV YoY margin improvement is expected to be led by operating leverage," said Motilal Oswal, adding that new model launches under Royal Enfield in the first half of FY22 – after the initial success of Meteor – will support volumes recovery.

TAGS: #Eicher Motors #Results
first published: May 27, 2021 08:52 am

