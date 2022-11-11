 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eicher Motors Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,397.19 crore, up 55.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,397.19 crore in September 2022 up 55.7% from Rs. 2,181.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 614.86 crore in September 2022 up 79.07% from Rs. 343.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 957.04 crore in September 2022 up 72.46% from Rs. 554.94 crore in September 2021.

Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 22.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.56 in September 2021.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,700.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.21% returns over the last 6 months and 34.74% over the last 12 months.

Eicher Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,354.19 3,204.30 2,181.91
Other Operating Income 43.00 43.64 --
Total Income From Operations 3,397.19 3,247.94 2,181.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,992.95 1,971.27 1,380.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 64.32 52.93 59.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -69.99 -162.79 -151.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 227.65 232.33 162.92
Depreciation 125.05 114.21 108.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 378.62 365.99 288.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 678.59 674.00 334.49
Other Income 153.40 92.81 112.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 831.99 766.81 446.76
Interest 3.43 2.51 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 828.56 764.30 445.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 828.56 764.30 445.20
Tax 213.70 184.13 101.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 614.86 580.17 343.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 614.86 580.17 343.36
Equity Share Capital 27.35 27.34 27.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.49 21.22 12.56
Diluted EPS 22.45 21.19 12.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.49 21.22 12.56
Diluted EPS 22.45 21.19 12.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:24 pm
