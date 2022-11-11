Eicher Motors Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,397.19 crore, up 55.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,397.19 crore in September 2022 up 55.7% from Rs. 2,181.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 614.86 crore in September 2022 up 79.07% from Rs. 343.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 957.04 crore in September 2022 up 72.46% from Rs. 554.94 crore in September 2021.

Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 22.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.56 in September 2021.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,700.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.21% returns over the last 6 months and 34.74% over the last 12 months.