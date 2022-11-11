English
    Eicher Motors Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,397.19 crore, up 55.7% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,397.19 crore in September 2022 up 55.7% from Rs. 2,181.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 614.86 crore in September 2022 up 79.07% from Rs. 343.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 957.04 crore in September 2022 up 72.46% from Rs. 554.94 crore in September 2021.

    Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 22.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.56 in September 2021.

    Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,700.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.21% returns over the last 6 months and 34.74% over the last 12 months.

    Eicher Motors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,354.193,204.302,181.91
    Other Operating Income43.0043.64--
    Total Income From Operations3,397.193,247.942,181.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,992.951,971.271,380.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods64.3252.9359.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-69.99-162.79-151.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost227.65232.33162.92
    Depreciation125.05114.21108.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses378.62365.99288.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax678.59674.00334.49
    Other Income153.4092.81112.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax831.99766.81446.76
    Interest3.432.511.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax828.56764.30445.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax828.56764.30445.20
    Tax213.70184.13101.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities614.86580.17343.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period614.86580.17343.36
    Equity Share Capital27.3527.3427.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4921.2212.56
    Diluted EPS22.4521.1912.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4921.2212.56
    Diluted EPS22.4521.1912.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Eicher Motors #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:24 pm