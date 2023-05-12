English
    Eicher Motors Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,831.35 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,831.35 crore in March 2023 up 19.93% from Rs. 3,194.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 746.86 crore in March 2023 up 34.96% from Rs. 553.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,147.35 crore in March 2023 up 32.15% from Rs. 868.24 crore in March 2022.

    Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 27.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.24 in March 2022.

    Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,405.30 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.25% returns over the last 6 months and 42.53% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,770.173,546.323,148.13
    Other Operating Income61.1843.8446.56
    Total Income From Operations3,831.353,590.163,194.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,894.171,953.931,826.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods67.5667.9456.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks225.8971.28-51.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost233.66241.43210.98
    Depreciation142.27130.52117.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses465.27398.73397.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax802.53726.33637.60
    Other Income202.55191.08113.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,005.08917.41750.87
    Interest3.453.581.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,001.63913.83748.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,001.63913.83748.97
    Tax254.77233.13195.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities746.86680.70553.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period746.86680.70553.38
    Equity Share Capital27.3527.3527.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.3124.8920.24
    Diluted EPS27.2624.8420.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.3124.8920.24
    Diluted EPS27.2624.8420.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

