Eicher Motors Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,194.69 crore, up 9.32% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,194.69 crore in March 2022 up 9.32% from Rs. 2,922.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 553.38 crore in March 2022 up 18.22% from Rs. 468.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 868.24 crore in March 2022 up 14.79% from Rs. 756.39 crore in March 2021.

Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 20.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.13 in March 2021.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 2,436.00 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

Eicher Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,148.13 2,838.46 2,916.82
Other Operating Income 46.56 -- 5.62
Total Income From Operations 3,194.69 2,838.46 2,922.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,826.65 1,412.78 1,789.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 56.24 61.11 69.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -51.43 235.20 -114.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 210.98 190.54 214.23
Depreciation 117.37 109.50 123.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 397.28 357.40 320.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 637.60 471.93 520.08
Other Income 113.27 94.79 112.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 750.87 566.72 632.96
Interest 1.90 4.90 2.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 748.97 561.82 630.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 748.97 561.82 630.74
Tax 195.59 139.55 162.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 553.38 422.27 468.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 553.38 422.27 468.08
Equity Share Capital 27.34 27.34 27.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.24 15.44 17.13
Diluted EPS 20.22 15.42 17.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.24 15.44 17.13
Diluted EPS 20.22 15.42 17.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
