Eicher Motors Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,194.69 crore, up 9.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,194.69 crore in March 2022 up 9.32% from Rs. 2,922.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 553.38 crore in March 2022 up 18.22% from Rs. 468.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 868.24 crore in March 2022 up 14.79% from Rs. 756.39 crore in March 2021.

Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 20.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.13 in March 2021.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 2,436.00 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)