you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eicher Motors Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,179.50 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,179.50 crore in March 2020 down 12.81% from Rs. 2,499.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 346.18 crore in March 2020 down 27.95% from Rs. 480.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 599.44 crore in March 2020 down 28.33% from Rs. 836.44 crore in March 2019.

Eicher Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 126.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 176.12 in March 2019.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 16,857.30 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.21% returns over the last 6 months and -16.16% over the last 12 months.

Eicher Motors
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,163.952,345.542,459.21
Other Operating Income15.5517.9940.39
Total Income From Operations2,179.502,363.532,499.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,212.931,096.371,292.71
Purchase of Traded Goods47.3046.9451.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.25149.30-5.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost205.12177.59164.51
Depreciation107.9094.2380.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses290.15298.12302.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax345.35500.98613.44
Other Income146.19135.83142.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax491.54636.81755.65
Interest2.472.720.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax489.07634.09754.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax489.07634.09754.85
Tax142.89145.15274.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities346.18488.94480.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period346.18488.94480.44
Equity Share Capital27.3027.3027.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS126.79179.11176.12
Diluted EPS126.73178.99175.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS126.79179.11176.12
Diluted EPS126.73178.99175.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:24 am

tags #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Eicher Motors #Results

