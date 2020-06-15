Eicher Motors Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,179.50 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,179.50 crore in March 2020 down 12.81% from Rs. 2,499.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 346.18 crore in March 2020 down 27.95% from Rs. 480.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 599.44 crore in March 2020 down 28.33% from Rs. 836.44 crore in March 2019.

Eicher Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 126.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 176.12 in March 2019.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 16,857.30 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.21% returns over the last 6 months and -16.16% over the last 12 months.