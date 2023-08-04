English
    Eicher Motors Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,901.18 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,901.18 crore in June 2023 up 20.11% from Rs. 3,247.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 913.88 crore in June 2023 up 57.52% from Rs. 580.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,347.84 crore in June 2023 up 52.99% from Rs. 881.02 crore in June 2022.

    Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 33.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.22 in June 2022.

    Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,379.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.90% returns over the last 6 months and 7.70% over the last 12 months.

    Eicher Motors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,844.363,770.173,204.30
    Other Operating Income56.8261.1843.64
    Total Income From Operations3,901.183,831.353,247.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,216.001,894.171,971.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods68.1167.5652.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-73.07225.89-162.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost270.95233.66232.33
    Depreciation135.20142.27114.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses406.51465.27365.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax877.48802.53674.00
    Other Income335.16202.5592.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,212.641,005.08766.81
    Interest3.433.452.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,209.211,001.63764.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,209.211,001.63764.30
    Tax295.33254.77184.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities913.88746.86580.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period913.88746.86580.17
    Equity Share Capital27.3727.3527.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.4027.3121.22
    Diluted EPS33.3427.2621.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.4027.3121.22
    Diluted EPS33.3427.2621.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

