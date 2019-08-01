Eicher Motors Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,352.58 crore, down 7.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,352.58 crore in June 2019 down 7.56% from Rs. 2,544.91 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 498.24 crore in June 2019 down 15.73% from Rs. 591.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 797.67 crore in June 2019 down 15.87% from Rs. 948.19 crore in June 2018.

Eicher Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 182.60 in June 2019 from Rs. 216.86 in June 2018.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 16,348.05 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.98% returns over the last 6 months and -41.19% over the last 12 months.