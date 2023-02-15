Eicher Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,590.16 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,590.16 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 2,838.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 680.70 crore in December 2022 up 61.2% from Rs. 422.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,047.93 crore in December 2022 up 54.97% from Rs. 676.22 crore in December 2021.