Eicher Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,590.16 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,590.16 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 2,838.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 680.70 crore in December 2022 up 61.2% from Rs. 422.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,047.93 crore in December 2022 up 54.97% from Rs. 676.22 crore in December 2021.

Eicher Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,546.32 3,354.19 2,838.46
Other Operating Income 43.84 43.00 --
Total Income From Operations 3,590.16 3,397.19 2,838.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,953.93 1,992.95 1,412.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 67.94 64.32 61.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 71.28 -69.99 235.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 241.43 227.65 190.54
Depreciation 130.52 125.05 109.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 398.73 378.62 357.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 726.33 678.59 471.93
Other Income 191.08 153.40 94.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 917.41 831.99 566.72
Interest 3.58 3.43 4.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 913.83 828.56 561.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 913.83 828.56 561.82
Tax 233.13 213.70 139.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 680.70 614.86 422.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 680.70 614.86 422.27
Equity Share Capital 27.35 27.35 27.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.89 22.49 15.44
Diluted EPS 24.84 22.45 15.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.89 22.49 15.44
Diluted EPS 24.84 22.45 15.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited