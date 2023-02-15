Eicher Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,590.16 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,590.16 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 2,838.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 680.70 crore in December 2022 up 61.2% from Rs. 422.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,047.93 crore in December 2022 up 54.97% from Rs. 676.22 crore in December 2021.

Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 24.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.44 in December 2021.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,175.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.86% returns over the last 6 months and 23.53% over the last 12 months.