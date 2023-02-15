English
    Eicher Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,590.16 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,590.16 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 2,838.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 680.70 crore in December 2022 up 61.2% from Rs. 422.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,047.93 crore in December 2022 up 54.97% from Rs. 676.22 crore in December 2021.

    Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 24.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.44 in December 2021.

    Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,175.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.86% returns over the last 6 months and 23.53% over the last 12 months.

    Eicher Motors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,546.323,354.192,838.46
    Other Operating Income43.8443.00--
    Total Income From Operations3,590.163,397.192,838.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,953.931,992.951,412.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods67.9464.3261.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks71.28-69.99235.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost241.43227.65190.54
    Depreciation130.52125.05109.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses398.73378.62357.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax726.33678.59471.93
    Other Income191.08153.4094.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax917.41831.99566.72
    Interest3.583.434.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax913.83828.56561.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax913.83828.56561.82
    Tax233.13213.70139.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities680.70614.86422.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period680.70614.86422.27
    Equity Share Capital27.3527.3527.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.8922.4915.44
    Diluted EPS24.8422.4515.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.8922.4915.44
    Diluted EPS24.8422.4515.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Eicher Motors #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm