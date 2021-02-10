Eicher Motors Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,804.12 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,804.12 crore in December 2020 up 18.64% from Rs. 2,363.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 488.46 crore in December 2020 down 0.1% from Rs. 488.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 782.11 crore in December 2020 up 6.99% from Rs. 731.04 crore in December 2019.

Eicher Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 179.11 in December 2019.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 2,947.65 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.04% returns over the last 6 months and 54.67% over the last 12 months.