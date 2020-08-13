Eicher Motors reports Rs 55 crore loss in Q1, operating margin misses estimates

Eicher Motors, the manufacturer of Royal Enfield and commercial vehicles, has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 55.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, which was better than a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 290 crore.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 451.8 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue declined significantly by 65.6 percent YoY to Rs 818.2 crore in the quarter. Hit by lockdown, volumes fell sharply though the company saw good demand recovery towards the end of the quarter.

"The previous quarter put forth unprecedented challenges for the industry and for Eicher Motors. However, we believe that the long term potential for both Royal Enfield and VECV is very promising. Towards the end of the quarter, we have witnessed encouraging consumer sentiment which was evident in our sales for the month of June. We believe that this trend will continue into this (Q2FY21 ) quarter as well," Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said.

International business at Royal Enfield is doing extremely well, led by the modern 650 Twin motorcycles and the Himalayan, he added.

Commercial vehicle company VECV signed a definitive agreement with Volvo Group India Pvt Ltd for acquisition of its bus business under Volvo Buses India. Lal believes the integration will be instrumental in shaping the future of the Indian bus industry.

Royal Enfield sold 58,383 motorcycles in the June quarter, a decline of 68 percent from 1,81,966 units sold over the same period in FY 2019-20.

VECV registered an 84 percent decline in sales with 2,129 units as against 13,331 units in the Q1 of last year. The segment reported a loss of Rs 120 crore for June quarter against a profit of Rs 38 crore last year.

"The last quarter has been challenging for the commercial vehicle industry with almost complete washout in the first two months of the quarter on account of the pandemic. Since the economic activity was impacted, the movement of goods and services was also severely impacted. As a result, the industry has witnessed one of the worst quarters with an overall volume decline of 91 percent," Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO VECV said.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

At operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 99.4 percent to Rs 3.8 crore YoY and margin contracted sharply to 0.5 percent in Q1FY21 compared to 25.8 percent in the corresponding period last year. Both were much lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 28 crore and 3.6 percent for the quarter respectively.

Meanwhile, Eicher Motors has fixed August 25 as the record date for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-division of each equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.