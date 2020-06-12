Eicher Motors Q4 profit tanks 44% to Rs 304 crore, approves stock split at 10:1

Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors on June 12 reported a 44.1 percent year-on-year decline in its Q4FY20 consolidated profit due to nationwide lockdown in second half of March and overall slowdown in auto business.

Profit declined to Rs 304.3 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 544.8 crore in same period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations dropped 11.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,208.2 crore in quarter ended March 2020 as Royal Enfield sales volumes fell 17 percent YoY to 1,63,083 motorcycles in the quarter.

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle (VECV) sold 11,629 trucks and buses in the quarter, a decline of 45 percent from 21,010 trucks and buses sold over the same period in the last financial year, said the company in its BSE filing on June 12.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q4 dipped 36.9 percent to Rs 432.1 crore and margin declined 780 basis points to 19.6 percent compared to same quarter last year.

Numbers were largely missed analysts estimates. Profit was expected at Rs 411.6 crore and EBITDA at Rs 502 crore with margin at 23.2 percent for the quarter, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

In the full year FY20, company's consolidated profit declined 17 percent to Rs 1,827.44 and revenue fell 6.6 percent to Rs 9,153.58 crore compared to previous year.

"This has been a tough year overall for the industry, and the global pandemic during the last quarter brought with it unprecedented challenges and disruptive changes," Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director said.

Meanwhile, Eicher Motors said the board has approved sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing one (1) equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into ten (10) equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.