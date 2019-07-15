Eicher Motors Q4 PAT may dip 15.3% YoY to Rs. 488 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Eicher Motors to report net profit at Rs. 488 crore down 15.3% year-on-year (down 10.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,410 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 612.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.