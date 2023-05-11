Eicher Motors Q4 net profit zooms 48% to Rs 906 crore

The board of the company also recommended final dividend of Rs 37 per share

Eicher Motors on May 11 reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 905.58 crore, registering a growth of 48.42 percent from Rs 610.14 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 3,804.32 crore, rising 19.13 percent over Rs 3,193.32 crore in the year-ago quarter, the Royal Enfield maker said in an exchange filing.

The board of the company also recommended final dividend of Rs 37 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)