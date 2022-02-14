Eicher Motors Q3 Results | Profit declines 14% to Rs 456 crore; revenue rises to Rs 2,881 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Automotive major Eicher Motors Ltd on February 14 declared a consolidated net profit of Rs 456 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, a decline of 14 percent compared to Rs 533 crore net it reported a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit is higher by 22 percent from Rs 373 crore reported in the previous quarter of the current financial year.

Consolidated revenues for the manufacturer of iconic Royal Enfield range of mid-sized motorbikes increased by 2 percent to Rs 2,881 crore compared to Rs 2,828 crore recorded in the same period of last year. On a sequential basis, the revenues have grown by 28 percent from Rs 2,250 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The profit for the company has declined on-year due to raw material inflation, decline in volumes and ongoing semi-conductor shortage. The revenues, however, have improved due to higher ASPs (average selling price) owing to better product mix and price hikes implemented by the company.

Eicher Motors has generated negative returns of 8-9 percent during the past one year and past one month respectively. On February 14, the stock closed with a loss of Rs 27.35 from its previous close at Rs 2,570.8 at the National Stock Exchange.