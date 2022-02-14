English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eicher Motors Q3 Results | Profit declines 14% to Rs 456 crore; revenue rises to Rs 2,881 crore

    The profit for the company has declined on-year due to raw material inflation, decline in volumes and ongoing semi-conductor shortage.

    Gaurav Sharma
    February 14, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Automotive major Eicher Motors Ltd on February 14 declared a consolidated net profit of Rs 456 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, a decline of 14 percent compared to Rs 533 crore net it reported a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit is higher by 22 percent from Rs 373 crore reported in the previous quarter of the current financial year.

    Consolidated revenues for the manufacturer of iconic Royal Enfield range of mid-sized motorbikes increased by 2 percent to Rs 2,881 crore compared to Rs 2,828 crore recorded in the same period of last year. On a sequential basis, the revenues have grown by 28 percent from Rs 2,250 crore reported in the previous quarter.

    The profit for the company has declined on-year due to raw material inflation, decline in volumes and ongoing semi-conductor shortage. The revenues, however, have improved due to higher ASPs (average selling price) owing to better product mix and price hikes implemented by the company.

    Eicher Motors has generated negative returns of 8-9 percent during the past one year and past one month respectively. On February 14, the stock closed with a loss of Rs 27.35 from its previous close at Rs 2,570.8 at the National Stock Exchange.
    Gaurav Sharma
    Tags: #Eicher Motors Limited #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 06:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.