Eicher Motors Q3 earning below estimates, profit down at Rs 488.9 crore

Eicher Motors has posted 2.5 percent decline in its third-quarter standalone net profit at Rs 488.9 crore, which is below CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 500.3 crore.

The company posted a profit of Rs 501.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue was up 0.7 percent at Rs 2,363.53 crore versus Rs 2,345.92 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 14 percent at Rs 595.2 crore versus Rs 691.8 crore, while margin was down 430 bps at 25.2 percent versus 29.5 percent, YoY.

Tax expense in the quarter stood at Rs 145.2 crore versus Rs 257.8 crore, YoY.

