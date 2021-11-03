Eicher Motors Q2FY22 Results: PAT at Rs 373 crore, revenue at Rs 2,250 crore

(Image: Royal Enfield)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Eicher Motors Ltd, maker of the iconic Royal Enfield (RE) motor cycle, commercial vehicles and tractors, has declared a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 373 crore for the quarter ended Sep 2021, increasing by 9% from a PAT of Rs 343 crore reported in the second quarter of previous financial year and by 57% from a reported PAT of Rs 237 crore in the preceding quarter.

The consolidated revenues came in higher by 5% at Rs 2,250 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 2,134 crore in September 2020 quarter and higher by 14% from revenues of Rs 1,974 crore in the previous quarter.

The company witnessed a saving of 200 bps in employee costs as a percentage of revenues compared to last year. The employee costs in this quarter stood at 8% compared to 10% last year and 11% in the previous quarter. However, the cost of materials consumed increased by 200 bps y-o-y this quarter to 61% of revenues. They stood at 58% of revenues in the previous quarter of this year.

The company recorded an EBITDA of Rs 470 crores as compared to Rs. 471 crores in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Royal Enfield

The performance of Royal Enfield in international markets grew strongly for the second successive quarter with total exports at 17,922 units, up 132% over 7,714 units exported in the same period last year.

“Performance in international markets has been consistently improving with close to 4X growth in exports as compared to FY 2018-19 when annual exports stood at 19,721 motorcycles,” the company said.

The volume of Royal Enfield, however, declined by 17.2% to 123,515 motorcycles during the quarter from 149,120 motorcycles sold over the same period of previous year.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “Our consistent growth in volumes and global retail presence is testament to the company being on track to realise its vision of becoming the first premium global consumer brand from India.”

The company strengthened its product portfolio with the launch of the all new Classic 350 which has received resounding response from consumers across the country, he added.

To mark the brand’s 120th anniversary, the company has initiated an epic endeavor to undertake a first-of-a-kind motorcycle expedition to the South Pole. 90° South -the name given to the expedition, will see two Himalayan motorcycles, specially built for this purpose, attempt to reach the South Pole in December of this year. The company has also launched a number of accessories including helmets and apparel to mark the occasion.

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV)

Lal praised the performance of VECV business and said, “We continued to deliver on our sustained growth momentum backed by a robust recovery in all the segments. We see that demand continues to be strong and is outstripping supply.”

VECV recorded overall sales volume of 15,134 units in Q2 (20,940 units in H1 this year) as against 8,167 units in Q2 last year (10,296 units in H1 last year) thus registering a handsome growth of 85%.

VECV’s revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 3,153 crore, up by 80% from Rs 1,753 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA was up 44% climbing to Rs. 170 crores as against Rs. 118 crores in the last year.

Profit after Tax for VECV stood at Rs. 18 crore against a loss of Rs 7.2 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of VECV said, “With a focused approach, we have been able to achieve a growth of 85% in volumes in Q2 despite challenges on the supply side.”

CV industry is likely to grow based on pent up replacement demand as well as demand of construction and infrastructure related trucks and with our strong product portfolio and focus on retail excellence, we are in a good position to continue our growth path, he echoed.

The company launched state of the art new line up of high end premium Volvo Heavy Duty trucks suitable for rigorous mining in this quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 2,521.85 on today, down Rs 20.6 from its previous close. The stock is up 20% over the past year but flat in this financial year. The stock is down 5% over the past 3 months and down 9% over the past 1 year.