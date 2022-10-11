English
    Eicher Motors Q2 PAT seen up 81.1% YoY to Rs. 675.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    October 11, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
    Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors sales in September grows 9.2% to 6,631 vehicles. VE Commercial Vehicles, an unlisted material subsidiary of the company, sold 6,631 vehicles in September 2022, which grew by 9.2% compared to 6,070 units sold in year-ago month, while in the first half of FY23, it registered a massive 67.6% YoY growth in sales at 35,085 vehicles.

    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Eicher Motors to report net profit at Rs. 675.8 crore up 81.1% year-on-year (up 10.7% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 61 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,622.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 92 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 902 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 11, 2022 09:58 am
