you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eicher Motors Q1 profit up 25% at Rs 576cr on strong operating income

Revenue of the company rose 27.4 percent at Rs 2,547.8 crore against Rs 2,000.6 crore.

Eicher Motors has reported 25.4 percent jump in its June quarter (Q1FY19) net profit at Rs 576.2 crore on the back of strong revenue and operating income.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 459.6 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company rose 27.4 percent at Rs 2,547.8 crore against Rs 2,000.6 crore.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was up 30.5 percent at Rs 809.7 crore, while margin was at 31.8 percent.

The company's Q1 CV sales was up 40 percent at 16,218 units versus 11,584 units. Its Royal Enfield volume was up 22 percent at 2,25,000 versus 1,83,000 units, YoY.

The nomination and remuneration committee of the company at its meeting held on August 9 has granted 2,400 options under employees stock option plan, 2006, of the company.

The share of Eicher Motors ended at Rs 27,484.25. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 27,999 and an intraday low of Rs 27,210.10.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 04:22 pm

