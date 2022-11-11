 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eicher Motors Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,519.40 crore, up 56.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,519.40 crore in September 2022 up 56.45% from Rs. 2,249.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 656.86 crore in September 2022 up 76.01% from Rs. 373.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 970.23 crore in September 2022 up 67.71% from Rs. 578.51 crore in September 2021.

Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 24.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.65 in September 2021.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,700.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.21% returns over the last 6 months and 34.74% over the last 12 months.

Eicher Motors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,453.43 3,325.80 2,249.56
Other Operating Income 65.97 71.66 --
Total Income From Operations 3,519.40 3,397.46 2,249.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,001.36 1,971.48 1,380.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 114.09 115.20 81.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -89.84 -183.73 -166.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 243.46 246.95 173.79
Depreciation 127.12 116.22 109.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 428.72 416.47 309.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 694.49 714.87 360.44
Other Income 148.62 48.66 108.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 843.11 763.53 469.08
Interest 7.06 5.22 3.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 836.05 758.31 465.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 836.05 758.31 465.94
Tax 223.31 181.43 102.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 612.74 576.88 363.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 612.74 576.88 363.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 44.12 33.78 9.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 656.86 610.66 373.20
Equity Share Capital 27.35 27.34 27.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.02 22.33 13.65
Diluted EPS 23.98 22.30 13.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.02 22.33 13.65
Diluted EPS 23.98 22.30 13.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am
