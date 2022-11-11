English
    Eicher Motors Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,519.40 crore, up 56.45% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,519.40 crore in September 2022 up 56.45% from Rs. 2,249.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 656.86 crore in September 2022 up 76.01% from Rs. 373.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 970.23 crore in September 2022 up 67.71% from Rs. 578.51 crore in September 2021.

    Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 24.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.65 in September 2021.

    Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,700.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.21% returns over the last 6 months and 34.74% over the last 12 months.

    Eicher Motors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,453.433,325.802,249.56
    Other Operating Income65.9771.66--
    Total Income From Operations3,519.403,397.462,249.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,001.361,971.481,380.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods114.09115.2081.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-89.84-183.73-166.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost243.46246.95173.79
    Depreciation127.12116.22109.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses428.72416.47309.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax694.49714.87360.44
    Other Income148.6248.66108.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax843.11763.53469.08
    Interest7.065.223.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax836.05758.31465.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax836.05758.31465.94
    Tax223.31181.43102.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities612.74576.88363.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period612.74576.88363.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates44.1233.789.82
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates656.86610.66373.20
    Equity Share Capital27.3527.3427.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.0222.3313.65
    Diluted EPS23.9822.3013.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.0222.3313.65
    Diluted EPS23.9822.3013.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am