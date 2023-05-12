English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eicher Motors Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,804.32 crore, up 19.13% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,804.32 crore in March 2023 up 19.13% from Rs. 3,193.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 905.58 crore in March 2023 up 48.42% from Rs. 610.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,139.16 crore in March 2023 up 30.18% from Rs. 875.07 crore in March 2022.

    Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 33.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.32 in March 2022.

    Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,405.30 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.25% returns over the last 6 months and 42.53% over the last 12 months.

    Eicher Motors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,731.443,665.233,140.24
    Other Operating Income72.8855.7753.08
    Total Income From Operations3,804.323,721.003,193.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,910.341,960.771,832.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods88.57113.34105.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks118.9291.40-140.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost252.14259.38222.14
    Depreciation148.03134.84119.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses500.70438.88417.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax785.62722.39637.61
    Other Income205.51192.32118.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax991.13914.71755.63
    Interest8.167.583.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax982.97907.13752.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax982.97907.13752.50
    Tax250.77230.18196.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities732.20676.95556.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period732.20676.95556.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates173.3863.8953.79
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates905.58740.84610.14
    Equity Share Capital27.3527.3527.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.1127.0922.32
    Diluted EPS33.0627.0422.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.1127.0922.32
    Diluted EPS33.0627.0422.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Eicher Motors #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am