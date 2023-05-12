Eicher Motors Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,804.32 crore, up 19.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,804.32 crore in March 2023 up 19.13% from Rs. 3,193.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 905.58 crore in March 2023 up 48.42% from Rs. 610.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,139.16 crore in March 2023 up 30.18% from Rs. 875.07 crore in March 2022.

Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 33.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.32 in March 2022.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,405.30 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.25% returns over the last 6 months and 42.53% over the last 12 months.