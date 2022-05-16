 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eicher Motors Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,193.32 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,193.32 crore in March 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 2,940.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 610.14 crore in March 2022 up 15.97% from Rs. 526.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 875.07 crore in March 2022 up 16.94% from Rs. 748.33 crore in March 2021.

Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 22.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.25 in March 2021.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 2,432.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.

Eicher Motors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,140.24 2,880.65 2,930.98
Other Operating Income 53.08 -- 9.35
Total Income From Operations 3,193.32 2,880.65 2,940.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,832.45 1,412.78 1,789.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 105.17 82.71 85.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -140.50 224.48 -135.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 222.14 201.70 225.36
Depreciation 119.44 111.43 124.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 417.01 376.62 341.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 637.61 470.93 509.59
Other Income 118.02 92.14 113.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 755.63 563.07 623.53
Interest 3.13 6.07 3.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 752.50 557.00 619.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 752.50 557.00 619.59
Tax 196.15 136.81 162.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 556.35 420.19 457.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 556.35 420.19 457.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 53.79 35.94 69.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 610.14 456.13 526.14
Equity Share Capital 27.34 27.34 27.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.32 16.68 19.25
Diluted EPS 22.29 16.66 19.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.32 16.68 19.25
Diluted EPS 22.29 16.66 19.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 16, 2022
