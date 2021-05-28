Eicher Motors Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,940.33 crore, up 33.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,940.33 crore in March 2021 up 33.16% from Rs. 2,208.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 526.14 crore in March 2021 up 72.91% from Rs. 304.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 748.33 crore in March 2021 up 30.08% from Rs. 575.30 crore in March 2020.

Eicher Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 111.44 in March 2020.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 2,605.30 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 74.04% over the last 12 months.