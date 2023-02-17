Eicher Motors Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,721.00 crore, up 29.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,721.00 crore in December 2022 up 29.17% from Rs. 2,880.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 740.84 crore in December 2022 up 62.42% from Rs. 456.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,049.55 crore in December 2022 up 55.6% from Rs. 674.50 crore in December 2021.