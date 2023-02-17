 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eicher Motors Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,721.00 crore, up 29.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,721.00 crore in December 2022 up 29.17% from Rs. 2,880.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 740.84 crore in December 2022 up 62.42% from Rs. 456.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,049.55 crore in December 2022 up 55.6% from Rs. 674.50 crore in December 2021.

Eicher Motors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,665.23 3,453.43 2,880.65
Other Operating Income 55.77 65.97 --
Total Income From Operations 3,721.00 3,519.40 2,880.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,960.77 2,001.36 1,412.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 113.34 114.09 82.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 91.40 -89.84 224.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 259.38 243.46 201.70
Depreciation 134.84 127.12 111.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 438.88 428.72 376.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 722.39 694.49 470.93
Other Income 192.32 148.62 92.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 914.71 843.11 563.07
Interest 7.58 7.06 6.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 907.13 836.05 557.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 907.13 836.05 557.00
Tax 230.18 223.31 136.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 676.95 612.74 420.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 676.95 612.74 420.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 63.89 44.12 35.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 740.84 656.86 456.13
Equity Share Capital 27.35 27.35 27.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.09 24.02 16.68
Diluted EPS 27.04 23.98 16.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.09 24.02 16.68
Diluted EPS 27.04 23.98 16.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
