    Eicher Motors Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,721.00 crore, up 29.17% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eicher Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,721.00 crore in December 2022 up 29.17% from Rs. 2,880.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 740.84 crore in December 2022 up 62.42% from Rs. 456.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,049.55 crore in December 2022 up 55.6% from Rs. 674.50 crore in December 2021.

    Eicher Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 27.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.68 in December 2021.

    Eicher Motors shares closed at 3,287.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.50% returns over the last 6 months and 21.46% over the last 12 months.

    Eicher Motors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,665.233,453.432,880.65
    Other Operating Income55.7765.97--
    Total Income From Operations3,721.003,519.402,880.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,960.772,001.361,412.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods113.34114.0982.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks91.40-89.84224.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost259.38243.46201.70
    Depreciation134.84127.12111.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses438.88428.72376.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax722.39694.49470.93
    Other Income192.32148.6292.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax914.71843.11563.07
    Interest7.587.066.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax907.13836.05557.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax907.13836.05557.00
    Tax230.18223.31136.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities676.95612.74420.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period676.95612.74420.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates63.8944.1235.94
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates740.84656.86456.13
    Equity Share Capital27.3527.3527.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.0924.0216.68
    Diluted EPS27.0423.9816.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.0924.0216.68
    Diluted EPS27.0423.9816.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am