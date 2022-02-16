Eicher Motors Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,880.65 crore, up 1.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,880.65 crore in December 2021 up 1.85% from Rs. 2,828.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 456.13 crore in December 2021 down 14.36% from Rs. 532.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 674.50 crore in December 2021 down 15.38% from Rs. 797.06 crore in December 2020.

Eicher Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 19.49 in December 2020.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 2,724.00 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.14% returns over the last 6 months and -1.66% over the last 12 months.