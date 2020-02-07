Eicher Motors Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,371.01 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,371.01 crore in December 2019 up 1.28% from Rs. 2,341.06 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 498.70 crore in December 2019 down 6.43% from Rs. 532.95 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 726.97 crore in December 2019 down 12.06% from Rs. 826.66 crore in December 2018.

Eicher Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 182.69 in December 2019 from Rs. 195.42 in December 2018.

Eicher Motors shares closed at 20,391.20 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.87% returns over the last 6 months and -3.38% over the last 12 months.