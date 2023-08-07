English
    EFC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, up 710.33% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EFC (I) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2023 up 710.33% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 15.15% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 up 194.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

    EFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2022.

    EFC shares closed at 1,093.10 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.82% returns over the last 6 months

    EFC (I)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.241.200.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.241.200.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.00
    Depreciation0.490.49--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.150.990.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.53-0.340.35
    Other Income0.010.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.54-0.320.35
    Interest0.200.220.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.34-0.540.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.34-0.540.35
    Tax0.040.020.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.30-0.560.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.30-0.560.26
    Equity Share Capital7.736.830.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.42-1.333.68
    Diluted EPS0.40-0.633.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.42-1.303.68
    Diluted EPS0.40-0.633.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #EFC #EFC (I) #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

