EFC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, up 710.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2023 up 710.33% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 15.15% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 up 194.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

EFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2022.

EFC shares closed at 1,093.10 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.82% returns over the last 6 months