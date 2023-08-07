English
    EFC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.42 crore, up 16296.8% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EFC (I) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.42 crore in June 2023 up 16296.8% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2023 up 913.36% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.75 crore in June 2023 up 4858.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

    EFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.35 in June 2022.

    EFC shares closed at 1,093.10 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.82% returns over the last 6 months

    EFC (I)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.4260.320.40
    Other Operating Income-----0.06
    Total Income From Operations56.4260.320.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.222.730.00
    Depreciation16.6815.56--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0722.46-0.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4419.570.55
    Other Income0.620.430.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0720.000.60
    Interest10.106.460.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.9613.550.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.9613.550.60
    Tax-0.224.390.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.189.150.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.189.150.51
    Minority Interest2.03-0.32--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.218.840.51
    Equity Share Capital7.736.830.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.4921.807.35
    Diluted EPS4.2920.56--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.4921.807.35
    Diluted EPS4.2920.56--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

