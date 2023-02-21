EFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.32 crore, up 82655.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EFC (I) are:Net Sales at Rs 26.32 crore in December 2022 up 82655.97% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 up 23189.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2022 up 53400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EFC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.
|EFC shares closed at 909.20 on February 20, 2023 (BSE)
|EFC (I)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.32
|14.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.06
|Total Income From Operations
|26.32
|14.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.99
|11.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.92
|2.62
|Other Income
|0.07
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.98
|2.62
|Interest
|1.72
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.26
|1.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.26
|1.74
|Tax
|1.12
|0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.14
|1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.14
|1.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.14
|1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|6.25
|0.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.25
|3.68
|Diluted EPS
|3.25
|3.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.25
|3.68
|Diluted EPS
|3.25
|3.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited