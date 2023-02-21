English
    EFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.32 crore, up 82655.97% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EFC (I) are:Net Sales at Rs 26.32 crore in December 2022 up 82655.97% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 up 23189.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2022 up 53400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
    EFC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.EFC shares closed at 909.20 on February 20, 2023 (BSE)
    EFC (I)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.3214.60
    Other Operating Income--0.06
    Total Income From Operations26.3214.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost1.040.47
    Depreciation0.370.49
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses19.9911.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.922.62
    Other Income0.07--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.982.62
    Interest1.720.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.261.74
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax3.261.74
    Tax1.120.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.141.15
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.141.15
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.141.15
    Equity Share Capital6.250.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.253.68
    Diluted EPS3.253.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.253.68
    Diluted EPS3.253.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

