    Edvenswa Ent. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 74.2% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edvenswa Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 74.2% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 112.34% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 114.71% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.

    Edvenswa Ent. shares closed at 42.81 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months

    Edvenswa Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.430.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.430.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.040.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.230.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.200.150.36
    Other Income--0.001.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.200.151.36
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.200.151.36
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax-0.210.151.36
    Tax-0.050.100.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.160.051.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.160.051.29
    Equity Share Capital18.169.088.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.061.49
    Diluted EPS-0.080.061.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.061.49
    Diluted EPS-0.080.061.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:31 am