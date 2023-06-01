Edvenswa Ent. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 74.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 74.2% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 112.34% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 114.71% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.

Edvenswa Ent. shares closed at 42.81 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months