Edvenswa Ent. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 74.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edvenswa Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 74.2% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 112.34% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 114.71% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.
Edvenswa Ent. shares closed at 42.81 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months
|Edvenswa Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.43
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.43
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.04
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.23
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.15
|0.36
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.15
|1.36
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.15
|1.36
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|0.15
|1.36
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.10
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.05
|1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.05
|1.29
|Equity Share Capital
|18.16
|9.08
|8.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.06
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.06
|1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.06
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.06
|1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited