Edvenswa Ent. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 232.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 232.12% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 103.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 175% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Edvenswa Ent. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Edvenswa Ent. shares closed at 42.72 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.54% returns over the last 6 months and -35.01% over the last 12 months.