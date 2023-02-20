Edvenswa Ent. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 329.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 329.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 28.78% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.