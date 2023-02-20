Edvenswa Ent. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 329.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 329.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 28.78% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Edvenswa Ent. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

Edvenswa Ent. shares closed at 65.55 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.45% returns over the last 6 months