Edvenswa Ent. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore, up 76.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore in June 2023 up 76.83% from Rs. 10.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 down 14.32% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 up 68.38% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

Edvenswa Ent. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2022.

Edvenswa Ent. shares closed at 42.72 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.54% returns over the last 6 months and -35.01% over the last 12 months.