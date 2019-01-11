Editor's Take | TCS' Q3FY19 earnings

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Madhuchanda Dey, Moneycontrol Research, to dissect TCS' third quarter performance.
Software firm Tata Consultancy Services on January 10 reported 2.6 percent sequential growth in December quarter profit at Rs 8,105 crore with constant currency revenue growth of 1.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) meeting analyst expectations.
The bottomline growth was driven by other income (up 59 percent QoQ) but limited by weak operational performance. The company had reported a profit at Rs 7,901 crore in the quarter ended September 2018.Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Madhuchanda Dey, Moneycontrol Research, to dissect TCS' third quarter performance.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 03:03 pm