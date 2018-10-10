App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Rupee depreciation to push IT earnings; TCS, Infosys, Mindtree to gain most

To find out which IT companies will benefit the most from the rupee's depreciation, watch Editor’s Take with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The earnings season has kicked off and starting with TCS, which will release its quarterly results on the 11th of October, other IT companies will present their numbers in the coming weeks.

The second quarter is traditionally strong season in the business cycle of Indian IT companies. However, a weaker rupee is likely to have a more pronounced impact on the sector.  The effect of the depreciation will be decided by the exposure of these companies to various geographies.

To find out which IT companies will benefit the most from the rupee's depreciation, watch Editor’s Take with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 06:50 pm

