Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | RBI to step in to resolve issues in NBFCs

Sakshi Batra discusses the fallout of the IL&FS crisis on the NBFC sector with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over the past one month, the severe liquidity crunch faced by the infrastructure financier IL&FS has caused anxiety in the entire NBFC sector.

As a cautionary measure, the RBI has already started an inspection of several NBFCs to assess their exposure to high-risk assets.  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to tighten norms for non-bank lenders to address the mismatch in their assets and liabilities.

The RBI governor, Urjit Patel, had earlier said, “The well-structured institutional measures taken by the government in the IL&FS case have been timely and appropriate. These have helped stabilise the situation and the RBI will engage with the new management if necessary on assistance on its efforts going forward”.

Sakshi Batra discusses the fallout of the IL&FS crisis on the NBFC sector with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to finds out how the government and the RBI are looking to address the issues at hand.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 03:49 pm

tags #Editor's Take #infrastructure #Market #stock market #video

