Editor's Take | Naresh Goyal to exit Jet Airways cockpit, as banks take control

In a major development for Jet Airways, the bank-led provisional resolution plan to help the carrier overcome debt crisis is taking shape and lenders could end up getting 114 million shares.

Founder Naresh Goyal, who owns 51 percent stake in the carrier may reduce his share to 25 percent, while Etihad’s share could come down to 15 percent from the current 24 percent.

Banks will become larger shareholders and effectively control the airline along with Etihad.