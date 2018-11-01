App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | India's surge on Ease of Doing Business Ranking

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to discuss the challenges that could impede India's push towards further improving its standing as a country open to enterprise and commerce.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's stock is rising in the international business community. In the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business rankings, it jumped up 23 rungs to occupy 77nd spot. The uptick in business sentiment has been marked. Just two years ago, India was languishing at 131 spot among 190 nations.

The gains made in construction, cross-border trade, digitisation of permits and signatures has minimised the bottlenecks in the system. However, legislation meant to aid business by cutting red tape have not yet had the desired impact. Despite the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), India ranks 121 and 108 respectively on those counts.

However, the next iteration of the World Bank's report may not be so charitable to India's business environment which is now fraught with short-term risks like a widening current account deficit (CAD), rising crude oil prices, and a weakening rupee.

Has the government overachieved on its mandate? Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to evaluate the government's policies that contributed to this favourable outcome, and also discuss the challenges that could impede India's push towards further improving its standing as a country open to enterprise and commerce.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #construction permits #cross-border trade #Editor's Take #export-import #government #GST&IBC #infrastructure #Insolvency Resolution #RBI #video

