Editor's Take | Decoding the fuss over new GDP data

The NITI Aayog and the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on November 28 released the 'back-series' of India's gross domestic product (GDP) data from 2005-06, using a new methodology, that shaved off the previous growth estimates by a few percentage points in several years.

The new data showed that the Indian economy did not grow at a scorching pace during the erstwhile UPA government's years as was earlier made out to be.

It has triggered a raging debate over the formula with the Congress accusing the government of manipulating data.

