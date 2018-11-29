Editor's Take | Decoding the fuss over new GDP data

Watch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol as he decodes the new GDP data that has kicked up a political row over the timing of its release.
The NITI Aayog and the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on November 28 released the 'back-series' of India's gross domestic product (GDP) data from 2005-06, using a new methodology, that shaved off the previous growth estimates by a few percentage points in several years.
The new data showed that the Indian economy did not grow at a scorching pace during the erstwhile UPA government's years as was earlier made out to be.
It has triggered a raging debate over the formula with the Congress accusing the government of manipulating data.