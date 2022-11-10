 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore, down 24.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore in September 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 75.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.19 crore in September 2022 down 22.62% from Rs. 188.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.18 crore in September 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 136.99 crore in September 2021.

Edelweiss EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2021.

Edelweiss shares closed at 61.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.77% over the last 12 months.

Edelweiss Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.60 127.13 75.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.60 127.13 75.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.55 -15.01 14.74
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 160.41 -2.32 -3.17
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.19 60.22 20.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -192.62 84.17 42.77
Other Income 368.73 0.04 94.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.11 84.21 136.90
Interest 66.41 78.20 39.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.70 6.01 96.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 109.70 6.01 96.94
Tax -36.49 4.77 -91.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 146.19 1.24 188.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 146.19 1.24 188.93
Equity Share Capital 89.82 94.31 89.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 0.01 2.12
Diluted EPS 1.63 0.01 2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 0.01 2.12
Diluted EPS 1.63 0.01 2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

