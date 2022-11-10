Edelweiss Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore, down 24.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore in September 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 75.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.19 crore in September 2022 down 22.62% from Rs. 188.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.18 crore in September 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 136.99 crore in September 2021.

Edelweiss EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2021.

Edelweiss shares closed at 61.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.77% over the last 12 months.