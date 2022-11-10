English
    Edelweiss Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore, down 24.73% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore in September 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 75.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.19 crore in September 2022 down 22.62% from Rs. 188.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.18 crore in September 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 136.99 crore in September 2021.

    Edelweiss EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2021.

    Edelweiss shares closed at 61.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.77% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.60127.1375.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.60127.1375.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.55-15.0114.74
    Depreciation0.070.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies160.41-2.32-3.17
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.1960.2220.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-192.6284.1742.77
    Other Income368.730.0494.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.1184.21136.90
    Interest66.4178.2039.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax109.706.0196.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax109.706.0196.94
    Tax-36.494.77-91.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities146.191.24188.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period146.191.24188.93
    Equity Share Capital89.8294.3189.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.630.012.12
    Diluted EPS1.630.012.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.630.012.12
    Diluted EPS1.630.012.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edelweiss #Edelweiss Financial Services #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:32 pm