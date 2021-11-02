Edelweiss Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore, up 85.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore in September 2021 up 85.27% from Rs. 40.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.93 crore in September 2021 up 2221.01% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.99 crore in September 2021 up 426.68% from Rs. 26.01 crore in September 2020.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2020.

Edelweiss shares closed at 77.25 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.93% returns over the last 6 months and 45.48% over the last 12 months.