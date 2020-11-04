Edelweiss Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.59 crore, up 14.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.59 crore in September 2020 up 14.73% from Rs. 35.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2020 up 551.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.01 crore in September 2020 up 146.07% from Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2019.

Edelweiss EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2019.

Edelweiss shares closed at 50.50 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.42% returns over the last 6 months and -46.50% over the last 12 months.