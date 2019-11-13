Edelweiss Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.38 crore, down 52.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.38 crore in September 2019 down 52.9% from Rs. 75.12 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2019 down 95.05% from Rs. 25.25 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2019 down 64.72% from Rs. 29.96 crore in September 2018.

Edelweiss EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2018.

Edelweiss shares closed at 116.35 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.92% returns over the last 6 months and -30.33% over the last 12 months.